Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP, says wants to prove party not 'enemy' of Muslims
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
"I have joined the BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think that the BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) concerns," the activist said.
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Shaheen Bagh Neighbourhood in Delhi, India
Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam
