Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal invokes lord Hanuman on birthday

IndiaTimes Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal went to Connaught Place's ancient Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers on his birthday on Sunday.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman Mandir on 52nd birthday

Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman Mandir on 52nd birthday 01:43

 Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on August 16 visited Hanuman Mandir in Connaught place on his birthday. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Kejriwal offered prayers at the temple and took blessing from the lord. The Delhi CM turned 52 today. However, Kejriwal won't be celebrating...

