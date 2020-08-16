Fight against COVID-19: AAP to make oximeters available in 30,000 villages

Watch: Highlights of EC guidelines for conducting elections amid Covid pandemic



As Bihar is set to go for polls later this year, the election commission has issued a fresh set of guidelines keeping the Covid situation in mind. All voters, polling staff and security personnel will have to wear masks and thermal scanning will be done at entry of the poll related premises. The poll venue will also have to be thoroughly sanitized a day ahead of the elections. Social distancing will also have to be maintained by all. The election commission also said that adequate number of vehicles will have to be arranged so that the polling staff and the security personnel can also adhere to the social distancing norms. Additionally, candidates can only be accompanied by two people and two vehicles when they submit their nomination papers. There can also be a maximum of 1000 electors at the polling station now instead of 1500. Postal ballot facilities have also been extended to persons with disabilities, voters above 80 years of age. Watch the full video for all the details about the poll panel’s guidelines.

