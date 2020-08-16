Fight against COVID-19: AAP to make oximeters available in 30,000 villages
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () In a bid to combat COVID-19, the Delhi Government will now set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages across the country. CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so that it can be provided to the villages.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips on Covid-19 containment and treatment. The Delhi CM said home-isolation has helped Delhi in...
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Friday. Sinha prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the union territory. The LG was accompanied by Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's CEO, Ramesh Kumar. Sinha was on his first visit to the shrine after taking over as J&K LG. He inspected the facilities for Vaishno Devi Yatra pilgrims and directed to continue precautionary measures for safety of pilgrims. Sinha also inspected arrangements made by the Board for pilgrims. Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi Temple resumed after five months on August 16. Pilgrimage was suspended in March 18 due to Covid pandemic. Only 2,000 people will be allowed to visit the shrine per day. Shrine board will be abiding to health norms induced by Centre. The LG also inaugurated phase 1 of Jammu Ring Road project on Friday. The inauguration came two years after PM Modi laid its foundation stone. The foundation stone for the ring road was laid by PM Modi on May 19, 2018. Estimated cost of the 58.25 km-long Jammu ring road was Rs 1,339 crore. Sinha inaugurated an 8 km stretch of road from Akhnoor to Kot Bhalwal.
As Bihar is set to go for polls later this year, the election commission has issued a fresh set of guidelines keeping the Covid situation in mind. All voters, polling staff and security personnel will have to wear masks and thermal scanning will be done at entry of the poll related premises. The poll venue will also have to be thoroughly sanitized a day ahead of the elections. Social distancing will also have to be maintained by all. The election commission also said that adequate number of vehicles will have to be arranged so that the polling staff and the security personnel can also adhere to the social distancing norms. Additionally, candidates can only be accompanied by two people and two vehicles when they submit their nomination papers. There can also be a maximum of 1000 electors at the polling station now instead of 1500. Postal ballot facilities have also been extended to persons with disabilities, voters above 80 years of age. Watch the full video for all the details about the poll panel’s guidelines.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of sanitation worker who died due after contracted coronavirus. The sanitation worker, Raju, contracted the virus while he was on duty amid the coronavirus crisis. Arvind Kejriwal visited the family of the sanitation worker and handed over the cheque. The Delhi Chief Minister said, “He (Raju) died while serving the people. We are proud of all such Covid warriors.” On Wednesday, Kejriwal gave an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of firefighter Amit Balyan, who died in a fire incident in Peeragarhi earlier this year.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on August 16 visited Hanuman Mandir in Connaught place on his birthday. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Kejriwal offered prayers at the temple and took blessing from the lord. The Delhi CM turned 52 today. However, Kejriwal won't be celebrating his birthday this year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 06 met 12-year-old rape victim and her family at AIIMs hospital. After the meeting, he promised that the Delhi Government will provide them stringent punishment for their heinous act. Delhi CM also emphasized that he had a word with Police Commissioner in regards to the rape case and investigation is on full swing. Kejriwal also announced Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family. A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, brutally injured in her one room flat in Delhi's Peeragarhi on august 04. Neighbours spotted the bleeding girl and rushed her to a hospital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal said that the Delhi Government has bought 4000 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients. He further said that the aim is to provide oxygen facility in all government beds. Arvind Kejriwal further said, "The biggest problem in coronavirus is lack of oxygen and due to which the person dies. Therefore we have sent oximeter to all people who are getting treatment at home. Oximeter is working as a protective shield in the time of COVID-19."