J&K: High-speed mobile data services restored on trial basis in Udhampur, Ganderbal
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () High-speed mobile data services have been restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday (today) for post-paid sim cardholders. The trial period which begins from 9 pm today will stay in force till September 8, 2020, unless it is modified earlier. Internet speed in other districts in the Union Territory will however be restricted to 2G only.
Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on Sunday morning at around 7 am. The yatra resumed after a gap of nearly five months. The pilgrimage was suspended on March 18 due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Vaishno Devi Yatra is one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism. Safety measures have been put in place by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The safety measures include online registration and social distancing. During the first week, Board has fixed a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims a day - 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the Union Territory. The pilgrims are required to install the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones. It is mandatory for pilgrims to wear face masks. Kids below 10 years, pregnant women and people above 60 years have been advised to avoid the yatra. Persons with co-morbidities have also been suggested to avoid the pilgrimage. Later as and when the situation normalises, advisory for this group shall be revisited, the Board said. Covid test reports of pilgrims are being checked at helipad and yatra entry points. Before resumption of the pilgrimage, a massive sanitisation drive was launched by the shrine board from Katra to Bhawan.
Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal. Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Children and NCC have been told to not join the event. Meanwhile, in Delhi, security was beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day. Police were seen checking vehicles at several places in the capital. India will be celebrating 73rd Independence Day this year. Watch the video for more details.
Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All those who participated in the parade had already undergone COVID-19 test and all were tested negative. The main function will be held at Government Degree College Ground, Udhampur. The country will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day this year.
Grape farmers of Kashmir's Ganderbal are getting benefits of Centre's various schemes. Because of these schemes production of grapes has increased and profits are likely to go up. Ganderbal district is famous for its grape but in recent time farmers suffered due to incorrect methods. Department of Floriculture took cognizance is providing assistance. After getting Union Territory status Jammu and Kashmir's agricultural development gained momentum.
Youth in Kashmir will have more opportunities to hone their skills in sports with the enhancement of required infrastructure. After Jammu and Kashmir became the Union Territory, construction of playground in Ganderbal is ongoing in full swing. This initiative will play a vital role to boost sports activities help the local youth to show their sports talent. The government is spending huge amount of money to improve sports infrastructure in the valley. Despite showing excellent performance in sports, Kashmiri youth were facing difficulties due to lack of basic facilities. With Jammu and Kashmir government's efforts, new playground will meet all the requirements of the sports enthusiasts. One of the local players said, "They have taken a very big initiative to construct this ground. Last one year has been better. They have started this construction work a year back and ground is improving day by day. Sports play a pivotal role." A local said, "The government has taken a very good initiative after locals demanded for it. Youth will take more interest in games."
After over a year without 4G internet services, with a 7-month communication blackout in between and 2G services restored from March 2020, one district in Jammu and one district in the Kahsmir Valley..