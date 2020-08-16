Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&K: High-speed mobile data services restored on trial basis in Udhampur, Ganderbal

IndiaTimes Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
High-speed mobile data services have been restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday (today) for post-paid sim cardholders. The trial period which begins from 9 pm today will stay in force till September 8, 2020, unless it is modified earlier. Internet speed in other districts in the Union Territory will however be restricted to 2G only.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Vaishno Devi Yatra, Vaishno Devi, Covid 19, coronavirus, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board [Video]

Vaishno Devi Yatra, Vaishno Devi, Covid 19, coronavirus, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on Sunday morning at around 7 am. The yatra resumed after a gap of nearly five months. The pilgrimage was suspended on March 18 due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Vaishno Devi Yatra is one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism. Safety measures have been put in place by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The safety measures include online registration and social distancing. During the first week, Board has fixed a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims a day - 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the Union Territory. The pilgrims are required to install the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones. It is mandatory for pilgrims to wear face masks. Kids below 10 years, pregnant women and people above 60 years have been advised to avoid the yatra. Persons with co-morbidities have also been suggested to avoid the pilgrimage. Later as and when the situation normalises, advisory for this group shall be revisited, the Board said. Covid test reports of pilgrims are being checked at helipad and yatra entry points. Before resumption of the pilgrimage, a massive sanitisation drive was launched by the shrine board from Katra to Bhawan.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:54Published

Pakistan army chief heads to Saudi Arabia to ease tensions in ties

 Islamabad: Pakistan’s military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will head to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to ease tensions after his country’s top diplomat blasted the..
WorldNews

Udhampur Udhampur Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi [Video]

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal. Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Children and NCC have been told to not join the event. Meanwhile, in Delhi, security was beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day. Police were seen checking vehicles at several places in the capital. India will be celebrating 73rd Independence Day this year. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published
Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Udhampur [Video]

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Udhampur

Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All those who participated in the parade had already undergone COVID-19 test and all were tested negative. The main function will be held at Government Degree College Ground, Udhampur. The country will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Ganderbal Ganderbal Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Development in infrastructure boosts grape cultivation in Kashmir [Video]

Development in infrastructure boosts grape cultivation in Kashmir

Grape farmers of Kashmir's Ganderbal are getting benefits of Centre's various schemes. Because of these schemes production of grapes has increased and profits are likely to go up. Ganderbal district is famous for its grape but in recent time farmers suffered due to incorrect methods. Department of Floriculture took cognizance is providing assistance. After getting Union Territory status Jammu and Kashmir's agricultural development gained momentum.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:29Published
Kashmiri youth to hone their skills with better sports infrastructure [Video]

Kashmiri youth to hone their skills with better sports infrastructure

Youth in Kashmir will have more opportunities to hone their skills in sports with the enhancement of required infrastructure. After Jammu and Kashmir became the Union Territory, construction of playground in Ganderbal is ongoing in full swing. This initiative will play a vital role to boost sports activities help the local youth to show their sports talent. The government is spending huge amount of money to improve sports infrastructure in the valley. Despite showing excellent performance in sports, Kashmiri youth were facing difficulties due to lack of basic facilities. With Jammu and Kashmir government's efforts, new playground will meet all the requirements of the sports enthusiasts. One of the local players said, "They have taken a very big initiative to construct this ground. Last one year has been better. They have started this construction work a year back and ground is improving day by day. Sports play a pivotal role." A local said, "The government has taken a very good initiative after locals demanded for it. Youth will take more interest in games."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:36Published

Union territory Union territory framework of governance in India, ruled directly by the Government of India

Watch: Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after 5 months, 2,000 to be allowed every day [Video]

Watch: Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after 5 months, 2,000 to be allowed every day

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on Sunday morning at around 7 am. The yatra resumed after a gap of nearly five months. The pilgrimage was suspended on March 18 due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Vaishno Devi Yatra is one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism. Safety measures have been put in place by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The safety measures include online registration and social distancing. During the first week, Board has fixed a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims a day - 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the Union Territory. The pilgrims are required to install the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones. It is mandatory for pilgrims to wear face masks. Kids below 10 years, pregnant women and people above 60 years have been advised to avoid the yatra. Persons with co-morbidities have also been suggested to avoid the pilgrimage. Later as and when the situation normalises, advisory for this group shall be revisited, the Board said. Covid test reports of pilgrims are being checked at helipad and yatra entry points. Before resumption of the pilgrimage, a massive sanitisation drive was launched by the shrine board from Katra to Bhawan.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:54Published

PM announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green Ladakh

 The Prime Minister on Saturday set Ladakh on course to a carbon-neutral future and announced a 7,500MW solar park there, even as funding incentives are being..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Streaming Viewing Up 74% Annually, Disney+ Has 4%: Nielsen Research [Video]

Streaming Viewing Up 74% Annually, Disney+ Has 4%: Nielsen Research

Streaming services now represent 25% of all US TV-viewing minutes, according to new data pulled by Nielsen. According to its Streaming Meter, a panel of almost 1,000 streaming-capable US homes,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:29Published
Kashmir internet: 4G to return on trial basis to 1 district | Oneindia News [Video]

Kashmir internet: 4G to return on trial basis to 1 district | Oneindia News

After over a year without 4G internet services, with a 7-month communication blackout in between and 2G services restored from March 2020, one district in Jammu and one district in the Kahsmir Valley..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
Race for Coronavirus vaccine moves forward: Pfizer begins final stage of testing [Video]

Race for Coronavirus vaccine moves forward: Pfizer begins final stage of testing

Just a day after the Moderna biotech company started one of the largest trials to test the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it is joining the final..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:36Published

Tweets about this

ketan72

Ketan RT @ketan72: PM Modi announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green Ladakh. #solarenergy #solarpower https://t.co/2YJfFQ6Zq3 5 hours ago

Sarvesh16960722

Sarveshwar RT @GauravR_Mishra: PM announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green Ladakh | India News – Times of India https://t.co/L5Lv8hVuaB 11 hours ago

GauravR_Mishra

गौरव आर मिश्रा🚩/Gaurav R Mishra🚩 PM announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green Ladakh | India News – Times of India https://t.co/L5Lv8hVuaB 12 hours ago

ketan72

Ketan PM Modi announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green Ladakh. #solarenergy #solarpower https://t.co/2YJfFQ6Zq3 13 hours ago

GreenEnergy

Green Energy PM announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green Ladakh - Times of India https://t.co/b8casdXAPp 15 hours ago

greatindiablog

GreatIndiaBlog PM announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green Ladakh via India News | Latest News Headlines & Live Updates fr… https://t.co/4rh7jyXy8q 16 hours ago

HindustanNews10

Hindustan News PM announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green Ladakh The Prime Minister on Saturday set Ladakh on course to a… https://t.co/N8Xh1zNzT3 16 hours ago

Mohamma57235047

Mohammad Zaid PM announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green Ladakh https://t.co/FFY1aKKKEw 16 hours ago