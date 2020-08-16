Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress appoints Ajay Maken as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, constitutes 3-member committee

DNA Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Gandhi also constituted a three-member committee of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken to oversee and ensure the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ajay Maken Ajay Maken Indian politician

Congress forms three-member panel to oversee Rajasthan issues

 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday constituted a three-member committee of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal (AICC Gen Secy, incharge Organisantion) and..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot meets Ashok Gehlot, handshake signals his return

 Sachin Pilot met Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday, the first time after he openly rebelled against the senior leader a month back. Their meeting..
IndiaTimes
Congress demands resignation of Gajendra Singh: Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan [Video]

Congress demands resignation of Gajendra Singh: Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan

Congress leader, Ajay Maken on 'phone tapping' in Rajasthan demanded the resignation or removal of Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat. He said, "Now that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been named in the FIR and his voice recognised in the audiotape, why is holding the post of Union Minister? Congress demands that either he resigns or he is removed so that he can't influence the probe. I heard that he is saying that the voice in the audiotape is not his, but of another Gajendra Singh. If it is so, he should give his voice sample and step down from the post until the probe is completed," added Maken.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges people to counter divisive forces

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday called for keeping democracy intact and urged people to counter divisive forces. During his Independence..
IndiaTimes

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

'Testing times' for Indian democracy: Sonia Gandhi

 On India's 74th Independence Day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government saying that government stands..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: Centre should let us run govt properly, says Robert Vadra [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Centre should let us run govt properly, says Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, son- in law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, reacted over former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's 'homecoming'. "Everything will settle down and I think wherever we have government the central government should let us administrate properly and they should not interfere and they should not try to disrupt a government that is functioning properly," Robert Vadra said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 00:59Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

House IT panel would wish to hear from FB, says Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi's allegations on BJP, RSS

 Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who shared media reports and alleged that BJP and the RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in the country, party MP Shashi..
IndiaTimes

Ram Madhav slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi over Ladakh issue

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over..
IndiaTimes
Former Congress minister blames party for Bengaluru violence [Video]

Former Congress minister blames party for Bengaluru violence

Former Karnataka minister in Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Roshan Baig, has blamed Congress party for the Bengaluru violence. Three people died in the deadly violence and 60 police personnel got injured. "Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA. Congress is totally to be blamed for this incident," said Roshan Baig. The violence broke out over a derogatory Facebook post on the night of August 11.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Defence minister contradicted Prime Minister on Ladakh standoff: Ahmed Patel

 Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday criticised the Centre over the eastern Ladakh stand-off and said that the defence minister contradicted Prime Minister on..
IndiaTimes

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

ITBP personnel join 'Fit India Freedom Run' [Video]

ITBP personnel join 'Fit India Freedom Run'

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) joined 'Fit India Freedom Run' under the 'Fit India' movement. The campaign started from 15 August under the aegis of the Ministry of Sports and will culminate on October 2, the 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
74th I-Day: Coimbatore man offers prayers at Mahatma Gandhi temple [Video]

74th I-Day: Coimbatore man offers prayers at Mahatma Gandhi temple

A man named Thangavel offered prayers at Mahatma Gandhi every Independence Day. Temple with Bapu's idol was constructed by him in 1993. Temple is situated at Saravanampatti area of Coimbatore. Temple is also surrounded by pictures of freedom fighters. Thangavel believes in principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Thangavel said, "I constructed this temple in 1993. I am very influenced by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

K. C. Venugopal K. C. Venugopal Indian politician

74th Independence Day: Tricolour hoisted at BJP, Congress HQs [Video]

74th Independence Day: Tricolour hoisted at BJP, Congress HQs

BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi. Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoisted the national flag at Congress party's headquarters on Independence Day. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal were also present. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Ahmed Patel Ahmed Patel senior leader of Indian National Congress party

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly [Video]

‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:01Published
Ashok Gehlot-led Cong Govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly | Oneindia News [Video]

Ashok Gehlot-led Cong Govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly | Oneindia News

After almost a month of political turmoil in rajasthan, finally it all seems to have come to an end in favour of Congress government in Rajasthan. The Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
'Gehlot head of the family, never disputed his leadership': Vishvendra Singh [Video]

'Gehlot head of the family, never disputed his leadership': Vishvendra Singh

Rajasthan Congress leader Vishvendra Singh spoke to Hindustan Times over the tussle between the Gehlot & Pilot camp and the eventual truce. He said that they went to Delhi under the leadership of then..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot are happy: Venugopal

 Hours after announcing the formation of a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of party leader Sachin Pilot apparently concerning Rajasthan chief...
IndiaTimes

Congress forms three-member panel to oversee Rajasthan issues

 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday constituted a three-member committee of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal (AICC Gen Secy, incharge Organisantion) and...
IndiaTimes

Congress appoints Ajay Maken as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, constitutes 3-member committee

 Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Gandhi also constituted a three-member...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this