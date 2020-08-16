|
Congress appoints Ajay Maken as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, constitutes 3-member committee
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Gandhi also constituted a three-member committee of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken to oversee and ensure the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan.
