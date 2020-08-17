Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopens for five-day monthly prayer

ED interrogates ex-Kerala CMO principal secretary M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case



The former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kerala's Kochi. M Sivasankar was questioned for around 5 hours by ED sleuths on August 15. He arrived at the ED office at around 03:30 pm for questioning. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 05.

