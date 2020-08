Heart patient clapped out of hospital after 200 days inside



A father who has spent the entire coronavirus pandemic in hospital awaiting aheart transplant has gone outside for the first time this year after he wasclapped from his ward.

North Texas Mom And Newborn Test Positive For Coronavirus In What May Be First Case Of Its Kind



Parkland Hospital said 173 women have given birth there after having tested positive for the virus and had to be separated from their babies. Five of the newborns later tested positive themselves.