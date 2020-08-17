Facebook refused to remove anti-Muslim posts to not upset Modi govt: WSJ Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Facebook refused to comply with its hate-speech policy and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform to avoid ruining the social media company's relationship with the Indian government. A report published in the Wall Street Journal alleges that Facebook's top public-policy executive in India, Ankhi Das, refused to apply company anti-hate speech rules to BJP politicians and other "Hindu nationalist individuals and groups". 👓 View full article

