Facebook refused to remove anti-Muslim posts to not upset Modi govt: WSJ

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Facebook refused to comply with its hate-speech policy and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform to avoid ruining the social media company's relationship with the Indian government. A report published in the Wall Street Journal alleges that Facebook's top public-policy executive in India, Ankhi Das, refused to apply company anti-hate speech rules to BJP politicians and other "Hindu nationalist individuals and groups".
