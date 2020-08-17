Global  
 

4G mobile internet service restored in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Ganderbal

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
After nine months, 4G mobile Internet services were on Sunday restored in two Jammu and Kashmir districts - Udhampur in the Jammu region and Ganderbal in the Kashmir Valley, on a "trial basis". An order issued by the Union Territory's Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, said: "The high speed mobile data services in the...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: High-speed mobile data services restored in JandK's Udhampur, Ganderbal on trial

High-speed mobile data services restored in JandK's Udhampur, Ganderbal on trial 03:01

 High-speed mobile data services have been restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir from August 16 for post-paid sim cardholders. According to the order, the trial period which begins from 09:00 pm August 16 will stay in force till September 08, 2020, unless...

