4G mobile internet service restored in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Ganderbal
Monday, 17 August 2020 () After nine months, 4G mobile Internet services were on Sunday restored in two Jammu and Kashmir districts - Udhampur in the Jammu region and Ganderbal in the Kashmir Valley, on a "trial basis". An order issued by the Union Territory's Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, said: "The high speed mobile data services in the...
High-speed mobile data services have been restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir from August 16 for post-paid sim cardholders. According to the order, the trial period which begins from 09:00 pm August 16 will stay in force till September 08, 2020, unless...
The young Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, who has scripted history by receiving 7th PMG, has dedicated his Police Medal for Gallantry to his buddy who lost his life in a fidayeen attack by..
India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published