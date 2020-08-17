|
Supreme Court quashes plea seeking deferment of NEET, JEE 2020 exams
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The SC dismissed the petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE UG 2020 and gave a green signal for the conduct of examinations.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance exam for medical institutes in India
South Carolina State in the southeastern United States
SC reluctant to probe govt’s Covid actionsThe Supreme Court on Friday expressed reluctance to appoint a commission of inquiry to look into alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic by the..
IndiaTimes
Medical examiner: "I actually speak for the dead"Chief medical examiner Dr. Bradley Marcus takes "48 Hours" inside the Richland County, S.C., morgue and talks about the forensics in the shooting death of Bryan..
CBS News
World’s hottest pepper is 300 times hotter than jalapenoSouth Carolina farmer Ed Currie holds the record for the world’s hottest pepper. Dubbed “Ed’s Carolina Reaper Pepper,” his peppers are 300 times hotter..
CBS News
Students vs UGC: SC begins hearing on petitions against UGC direction to universities to hold final year examinationsThe Solicitor General will appear today for the UGC, to file a response to the affidavits and the question regarding the Disaster Management Act.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this