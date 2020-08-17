Supreme Court quashes plea seeking deferment of NEET, JEE 2020 exams

The SC dismissed the petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE UG 2020 and gave a green signal for the conduct of examinations.

SC asks UGC to file reply to affidavits against final-year exam, next hearing on August 14 The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday (August 10) said that it will now hear the petition challenging the University Grants Commission (UGC) decision to make...

Zee News 1 week ago



