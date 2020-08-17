Global  
 

Supreme Court quashes plea seeking deferment of NEET, JEE 2020 exams

DNA Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The SC dismissed the petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE UG 2020 and gave a green signal for the conduct of examinations.
Students vs UGC: SC begins hearing on petitions against UGC direction to universities to hold final year examinations

 The Solicitor General will appear today for the UGC, to file a response to the affidavits and the question regarding the Disaster Management Act.
DNA

