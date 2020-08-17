Envoys from South Asia welcome PM Modi's Independence Day speech

Watch: Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter deployed to tackle Mauritius oil spill



India has deployed the home made Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter to tackle the Mauritius oil spill. It will extricate oil from a merchant vessel to a tug. The Indian Coast Guard has also sent a 10-member specialist team with equipment to help ongoing efforts to contain the oil spill. A tweet from the Indian High Commission in Mauritius said that 30 tonnes of specialised equipment and 10-member technical response team from Indian Coast Guard arrived in Mauritius on board an Indian Air Force aircraft to assist in salvage, containment and oil spill clean up operations. The release from the embassy also added that the specialist Indian Coast Guard team is qualified in pollution response operations at sea and is capable of undertaking pollution response and cleanup operations. A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil, triggering a state of environmental emergency. India said that its assistance was in keeping with PM Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Indian Ocean Region. Watch the full video for all the details.

