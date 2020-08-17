Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Envoys from South Asia welcome PM Modi's Independence Day speech

DNA Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Envoys from South Asian countries have welcomed the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence day. During the speech, PM Modi had called for "peace and harmony" in the region which will "immense help to the welfare of humanity".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PM Modi Independence Day speech | Health IDs for all | Vaccine update | Oneindia News

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Health IDs for all | Vaccine update | Oneindia News 01:34

 On his 7th Independence Day speech, which comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi announced measures which he said would revolutionise the health sector. From the ramparts of the Red Fort he launched the National Digital Health Mission today on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. As part of...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India, Nepal hold high-level talks amidst border row

 The meeting came days after Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to greet him on India's 74th Independence Day, in..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter deployed to tackle Mauritius oil spill [Video]

Watch: Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter deployed to tackle Mauritius oil spill

India has deployed the home made Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter to tackle the Mauritius oil spill. It will extricate oil from a merchant vessel to a tug. The Indian Coast Guard has also sent a 10-member specialist team with equipment to help ongoing efforts to contain the oil spill. A tweet from the Indian High Commission in Mauritius said that 30 tonnes of specialised equipment and 10-member technical response team from Indian Coast Guard arrived in Mauritius on board an Indian Air Force aircraft to assist in salvage, containment and oil spill clean up operations. The release from the embassy also added that the specialist Indian Coast Guard team is qualified in pollution response operations at sea and is capable of undertaking pollution response and cleanup operations. A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil, triggering a state of environmental emergency. India said that its assistance was in keeping with PM Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Indian Ocean Region. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:15Published

Facebook refused to remove anti-Muslim posts to not upset Modi govt: WSJ

 Facebook refused to comply with its hate-speech policy and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform to avoid ruining the social media company's relationship..
IndiaTimes

Facebook refused to remove anti-Muslim posts to not upset Modi govt: Report

 Facebook refused to comply with its hate-speech policy and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform to avoid ruining the social media company's relationship..
IndiaTimes

South Asia South Asia Southern region of Asia

'We are all Hamas': The increasing collaboration between India and Israel’s foes

 During Israel's Operation Protective Edge in Gaza (2014), a viral Facebook post emerged featuring militia men flying Palestinian flags and wearing headbands..
WorldNews

Biden Administration to place US-India ties on 'high priority'; will not tolerate cross-border terrorism in South Asia

 The Joe Biden Administration will place a "high priority" on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship, his campaign said on Saturday adding that if..
IndiaTimes

South Asian leaders have big responsibility to maintain peace: PM Modi

 "South Asia is home to one-fourth of the world's population. We can create great opportunities. Leaders of these countries have a big responsibility to maintain..
IndiaTimes

Air pollution harms honey bees too, study finds: Dirty air could kill 80% of bees in India

 The research, conducted in India, found that even mildly dirty air could kill 80% of giant Asian honey bees, a key pollinator in South Asia.
 
USATODAY.com

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Did Covid affect kite sales on Independence Day? Delhi shopkeepers answer [Video]

Did Covid affect kite sales on Independence Day? Delhi shopkeepers answer

Sales of kites were affected on Independence Day, Delhi’s shopkeepers said on Saturday. Local shopkeepers said the sales have reduced to nearly 50 % of what it used to be. Kites are flown on Independence Day every year in India. This year, however, the business was affected due to Covid-19. India celebrated 74th Independence Day this year. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published

Independence Day 2020: Delhi artists put up painting as touching tribute to Galwan Valley martyrs

 The huge painting depicts the scenery of the Galwan Valley where the Indian Army personnel were killed in action near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It also..
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds [Video]

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present [Video]

President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi [Video]

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the rapid development in the country while addressing from the rampant of iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. He said that rail and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Envoys from South Asia welcome PM Modi's Independence Day speech

 Envoys from South Asian countries have welcomed the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence day. During the speech, PM Modi had called for "peace...
DNA Also reported by •MENAFN.comMid-Day

Indonesia will emerge stronger from Covid-19 crisis: Envoy

 The Indonesian community celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony.
Khaleej Times

India, Nepal hold high-level talks amidst border row

 The meeting came days after Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to greet him on India's 74th Independence Day, in...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

BinduVyas1

बिन्दु व्यास @hinduampac @JoeBiden “Biden will celebrate Indian Americans listen to their voice” but “ensure that south Asian Am… https://t.co/ruWIBlK6iP 2 days ago

MarieMarysienka

Marysieńka South Asian Americans celebrate Harris as VP pick https://t.co/yc0j97FWmM 2 days ago

krainessk8

Karen sk8 RT @yuiyoshida1987: South Asian Americans Celebrate Harris, VP Pick: "One of Us" *WATCH* - Democratic Underground https://t.co/upT0N92lGB v… 2 days ago

yuiyoshida1987

🎮MonsutaHantaYui South Asian Americans Celebrate Harris, VP Pick: "One of Us" *WATCH* - Democratic Underground… https://t.co/d9TAsbHE0U 2 days ago

rks127th

Judge R.K. Sandill As the first South Asian – American Judge elected in #Texas, it is important to me to recognize and celebrate all c… https://t.co/inFsm57Yzp 3 days ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI More than 11 million Asian Americans will be able to vote in November, according to a May report by the Pew Researc… https://t.co/Et2AGPAJj2 4 days ago

Genosworld

Geno Carter Geno's World: South Asian Americans celebrate Harris as VP pick: https://t.co/DbkRSeSObm @KamalaHarris 4 days ago

ltanner70

Lorraine D. Tanner RT @jilevin: South Asian Americans celebrate Harris as VP pick https://t.co/jRsDm8Sn8Y 4 days ago