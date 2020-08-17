Following political crisis, Ajay Maken appointed Rajasthan Congress chief
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Finally, Rajasthan has got a new state Congress chief in Ajay Maken, who replaced former state party president Avinash Pandey after the political crisis which left the state government on the verge of collapse. However, the issues were sorted out by the intervention of senior party leaders in Delhi.
Under heat, Facebook has denied ties with BJP in India in an official statement. The social media giant said, it enforces policies globally regardless of political position. The bitter political war of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:17Published