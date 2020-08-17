Following political crisis, Ajay Maken appointed Rajasthan Congress chief

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources EJ Espresso: Facebook rubbishes allegation of ties with BJP



Under heat, Facebook has denied ties with BJP in India in an official statement. The social media giant said, it enforces policies globally regardless of political position. The bitter political war of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:17 Published 5 days ago ‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly



The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:01 Published 1 week ago Ashok Gehlot-led Cong Govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly | Oneindia News



After almost a month of political turmoil in rajasthan, finally it all seems to have come to an end in favour of Congress government in Rajasthan. The Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Sachin Pilot meets Ashok Gehlot, handshake signals his return Sachin Pilot met Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday, the first time after he openly rebelled against the senior leader a month back. Their meeting...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this