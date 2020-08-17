Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Following political crisis, Ajay Maken appointed Rajasthan Congress chief

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Finally, Rajasthan has got a new state Congress chief in Ajay Maken, who replaced former state party president Avinash Pandey after the political crisis which left the state government on the verge of collapse. However, the issues were sorted out by the intervention of senior party leaders in Delhi.

Former Deputy Chief...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EJ Espresso: Facebook rubbishes allegation of ties with BJP [Video]

EJ Espresso: Facebook rubbishes allegation of ties with BJP

Under heat, Facebook has denied ties with BJP in India in an official statement. The social media giant said, it enforces policies globally regardless of political position. The bitter political war of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:17Published
‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly [Video]

‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:01Published
Ashok Gehlot-led Cong Govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly | Oneindia News [Video]

Ashok Gehlot-led Cong Govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly | Oneindia News

After almost a month of political turmoil in rajasthan, finally it all seems to have come to an end in favour of Congress government in Rajasthan. The Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Sachin Pilot meets Ashok Gehlot, handshake signals his return

 Sachin Pilot met Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday, the first time after he openly rebelled against the senior leader a month back. Their meeting...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this