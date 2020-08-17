|
SC adjourns hearing on plea to declare no freedom of speech on subjudice matters
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to declare that there shall be no freedom of speech and expression with respect to subjudice matters and final orders and judgments passed by the courts, except to the extent of fair and true reporting. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra adjourned the hearing on the PIL, filed by Dr Subhash Vijayan, for fifteen days.
