Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SC adjourns hearing on plea to declare no freedom of speech on subjudice matters

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to declare that there shall be no freedom of speech and expression with respect to subjudice matters and final orders and judgments passed by the courts, except to the extent of fair and true reporting. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra adjourned the hearing on the PIL, filed by Dr Subhash Vijayan, for fifteen days.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Public interest litigation in India

Police can obtain call data records of Covid patients: Kerala HC

 The Kerala high court on Friday disposed of a PIL questioning the collection of call data records (CDR) of Covid-19 patients by the state police for contact..
IndiaTimes

PIL in SC seeks uniform grounds of divorce for all citizens

 A PIL seeking 'uniform grounds of divorce' for all citizens throughout India in spirit of the Constitution and international conventions has been filed in the..
IndiaTimes
Uttarakhand CM welcomes HC's decision in favour of Char Dham Devasthanam Board [Video]

Uttarakhand CM welcomes HC's decision in favour of Char Dham Devasthanam Board

Uttarakhand High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the validity of Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019. While addressing a press conference in Dehradun on July 21, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke on Char Dham Yatra. He said, "We welcome the decision of High Court in favour of Char Dham Devasthanam Board and state government." "We will safeguard everyone's rights and traditions, always. Names of all members in the board will be decided soon," Uttarakhand CM added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Arun Kumar Mishra Arun Kumar Mishra Judge of Supreme Court of India


Related news from verified sources

Bombay HC refuses immediate reliefs in PIL challenging transfer of funds from Siddhivinayak Temple Trust to Maha Govt
Indian Express

PIL claims no parks for children in Anand Vihar colony: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's stand

 The Delhi high court on Friday sought response of the AAP government and land owning agency DDA on a PIL seeking a park for children of Anand Vihar colony in the...
IndiaTimes

SC adjourns hearing on plea to declare no freedom of speech on subjudice matters

 The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to declare that there shall be no freedom of speech and...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this