SC to consider larger questions in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The apex court in November 2009, had issued a contempt notice to Prashant Bhushan and Tarun Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. Tejpal was the editor of the magazine. 👓 View full article

