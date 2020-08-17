Global  
 

SC to consider larger questions in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The apex court in November 2009, had issued a contempt notice to Prashant Bhushan and Tarun Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. Tejpal was the editor of the magazine.
News video: Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt by SC for tweets against CJI and judiciary | Oneindia News

Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt by SC for tweets against CJI and judiciary | Oneindia News 01:22

 The Supreme Court has held activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets allegedly derogatory against the judiciary.The Supreme Court said hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on August 20. A 3 judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also including BR...

