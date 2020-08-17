|
SC to consider larger questions in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The apex court in November 2009, had issued a contempt notice to Prashant Bhushan and Tarun Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. Tejpal was the editor of the magazine.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tarun Tejpal Indian journalist
‘Corrupt ex-CJIs’ remark: SC rejects Prashant Bhushan’s ‘regrets’The Supreme Court on Monday rejected activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan's regret for his 2009 statement that half of 16 former CJIs were corrupt. The SC on Monday..
IndiaTimes
Further hearing needed in 2009 contempt case against Bhushan, Tejpal: SCThe Supreme Court on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun..
IndiaTimes
South Carolina State in the southeastern United States
SC adjourns plea against Rajasthan HC's order refusing to stay merger of BSP MLAs, CongressA bench adjourned the matter for August 24 after senior advocate Satya Pal Jain requested the court to take up the matter next week.
DNA
Supreme Court quashes plea seeking deferment of NEET, JEE 2020 examsThe SC dismissed the petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE UG 2020 and gave a green signal for the conduct of examinations.
DNA
SC reluctant to probe govt’s Covid actionsThe Supreme Court on Friday expressed reluctance to appoint a commission of inquiry to look into alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic by the..
IndiaTimes
Medical examiner: "I actually speak for the dead"Chief medical examiner Dr. Bradley Marcus takes "48 Hours" inside the Richland County, S.C., morgue and talks about the forensics in the shooting death of Bryan..
CBS News
Prashant Bhushan Indian activist, lawyer and politician
Corruption charge is not contempt: BhushanAfter being convicted of contempt of court for scandalising the Chief Justice Of India and the Supreme Court with his “false and malicious” tweets, activist-..
IndiaTimes
Bhushan guilty of contempt for 'false, malicious' tweets: SCThe Supreme Court on Friday discarded its traditional "dogs may bark, the caravan will pass" approach and made an example of advocate Prashant Bhushan by holding..
IndiaTimes
Can’t use free speech to malign courts, says SCIn convicting activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan for contempt, the Supreme Court on Friday tread cautiously in dealing with the age-old clash between right to..
IndiaTimes
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this