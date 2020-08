Manisha Kumari RT @filmfare: Drishyam director #NishikantKamat passes away in Hyderabad. https://t.co/WzbcuE0nTE 13 seconds ago VDR RT @timesofindia: Bollywood filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50, Riteish Deshmukh shares, "I will miss you my friend" Read--https… 31 seconds ago Khaleej Times RT @KTCityTimes: Actors #RiteishDeshmukh and #RandeepHooda offer condolences as director #NishikantKamat passes away at 50: https://t.co/Y8… 1 minute ago Shivam Goyal🇮🇳 RT @moneycontrolcom: Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who was suffering from chronic liver disease, passes away. @Riteishd and @AjayDevgn pay tri… 2 minutes ago Nilanjan 'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away at 50 https://t.co/55XyoFAyRM via @YahooIndia 2 minutes ago 9X Jhakaas RT @Ajinkyad: Nishikant Kamat passes away a very sad news a very promising director did really noteworthy films in Bollywood and Marathi I… 2 minutes ago R.Glitz Nishikant Kamat passes away: Ajay Devgn mourns 'Drishyam' director's death https://t.co/wT6k88QWsI 3 minutes ago Anshu Pathak RT @TimesTiranga: Nishikant Kamat death news: Nishikant Kamat, director of 'Force' and 'Madaari', passes away at 50 due to liver cirrhosis… 3 minutes ago