AAP alleges BJP script behind Shaheen Bagh protests after activists join saffron party
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
AAP Chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday attacked BJP, a day after some key organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest joined the saffron party. The spokesperson said that the BJP fought the Delhi election in the name of Shaheen Bagh and that the whole protest was pre-planned and well scripted by the BJP top brass.
