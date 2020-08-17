Global  
 

AAP alleges BJP script behind Shaheen Bagh protests after activists join saffron party

Monday, 17 August 2020
AAP Chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday attacked BJP, a day after some key organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest joined the saffron party. The spokesperson said that the BJP fought the Delhi election in the name of Shaheen Bagh and that the whole protest was pre-planned and well scripted by the BJP top brass.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP 02:45

 Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who...

Whole Shaheen Bagh protest scripted by BJP: AAP

 The AAP Monday claimed the entire Shaheen Bagh protest was "scripted by the BJP" and its leadership dictated each and every move of the agitators for electoral..
Congress steps up attack on Facebook; accuses it of 'inaction' on hate content

 Facebook's "inaction" against hate content "destabilises” democracy in India, the Congress alleged on Monday, sharpening its criticism of the global social..
Several Muslims from Shaheen Bagh join Delhi BJP

 Several members of the minority Muslim community from Shaheen Bagh area, that was the centre of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, joined the BJP..
Fight against COVID-19: AAP to make oximeters available in 30,000 villages

 In a bid to combat COVID-19, the Delhi Government will now set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages across the country. CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday..
‘Donate oximeters’: Kejriwal suggests ways to support villages amid Covid-19 [Video]

‘Donate oximeters’: Kejriwal suggests ways to support villages amid Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips on Covid-19 containment and treatment. The Delhi CM said home-isolation has helped Delhi in tackling Coronavirus. Kejriwal urged people to come out and take responsibility as Covid-19 spreads in rural India. Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers to support villages and provide oximeters to those who need it. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen. "My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness. We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said. The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus.

Parts of North India to witness increased rainfall in next two days: IMD scientist [Video]

Parts of North India to witness increased rainfall in next two days: IMD scientist

While speaking to ANI in Delhi, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on August 17 stated that rain will increase in North India from tomorrow onwards and it will continue for few days. Adding on it, he said, parts of North India like Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana to receive increased rainfall in the next two days. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flags off ‘modern technology’ equipped mobile clinic in Delhi [Video]

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flags off ‘modern technology’ equipped mobile clinic in Delhi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flagged off a mobile clinic in Delhi. The ‘mobile clinic cum ambulance’ was given to Holy Family Hospital. It is an initiative under CSR program of National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation. He said the mobile clinic provided by the NMDFC will be operated by the Holy Family hospital to provide latest health facilities to the poor and weaker sections of the society. It is equipped with an Emergency Multi Para Monitor, oxygen facility and an Auto Loading Stretcher, which are essential and lifesaving facilities for any emergency patient. Archbishop of Delhi Reverend Anil Couto, Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs PK Das and Holy Family hospital director Father George were among those present on the occasion. Watch the full video for more details.

