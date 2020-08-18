FIR against Facebook executive, 2 others over posts

Scindia takes dig at Congress over Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor's contradictory statements on Rajiv Gandhi



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the locks of Babri Masjid were opened by the former Congress PM and on the other hand, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi didn't open the locks. Scindia said, "On one hand, he (Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying, he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened, on other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published on January 1, 1970