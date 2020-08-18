|
FIR against Facebook executive, 2 others over posts
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
An FIR has been filed here against a senior Facebook executive and two users of the social media platform for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Three persons, identified as Ankhi Das from New Delhi, Ram Sahu from Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) and Vivek Sinha from Indore (Madhya Pradesh), were booked. An investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly.
