Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FIR against Facebook executive, 2 others over posts

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
An FIR has been filed here against a senior Facebook executive and two users of the social media platform for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Three persons, identified as Ankhi Das from New Delhi, Ram Sahu from Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) and Vivek Sinha from Indore (Madhya Pradesh), were booked. An investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Act against those spreading hatred on Facebook: Shiv Sena

 The Shiv Sena on Tuesday sought action "irrespective of party affiliations" against those who spread hatred and talk of disintegrating the country on social..
IndiaTimes
EJ Espresso: Delhi Assembly panel to summon FB officials over hate content row [Video]

EJ Espresso: Delhi Assembly panel to summon FB officials over hate content row

Govt kickstarts process to strike Covid vaccine deal. Delhi Assembly panel to summon FB officials over hate content row. Watch! IAF rescues man stuck for 16 hours. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:49Published

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

India thanks UAE for support at OIC

 India has thanked United Arab Emirates(UAE) for the "understanding" the country has shown at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and supporting New..
DNA
Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark [Video]

Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on August 17 denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegation that 'BJP, RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India' and said that Rahul Gandhi is a fail leader. "These are not only unfounded allegations but a typical characteristics feature of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi he is a fail leader and these are the frustrated utterance of his," said Patra. Keywords: New Delhi, Sambit Patra, Rahul Gandhi,

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

India’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000-mark

 NEW DELHI: India's death toll from the coronavirus hit 50,000 on Monday, with more than 900 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, health ministry data showed. The..
WorldNews

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

Govt jobs in MP only for state residents: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

 "The state government has taken an important decision that government jobs will be given to youths of Madhya Pradesh only. We are making necessary legal..
IndiaTimes
Scindia takes dig at Congress over Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor's contradictory statements on Rajiv Gandhi [Video]

Scindia takes dig at Congress over Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor's contradictory statements on Rajiv Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the locks of Babri Masjid were opened by the former Congress PM and on the other hand, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi didn't open the locks. Scindia said, "On one hand, he (Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying, he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened, on other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Kamal Nath and Congress

 In a stinging attack on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said leaders of the Congress are only..
IndiaTimes

Moderate risk of flash floods predicted for some parts of central India over next 24 hours

 The Central Water Commission officials on Monday predicted moderate risk of flash floods in the next 24 hours over some areas of north Chhattisgarh, east Madhya..
IndiaTimes

Indore Indore Metropolis in Madhya Pradesh, India

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan [Video]

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on August 17. Both leaders met at the latter's residence in Indore. Later reacting on Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he said, water of Chambal hates Traitors, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "He has the full freedom to say whatever he wants, in the end there is only one god and that is the people. They will decide who is real and fake."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published
Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori performed [Video]

Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori performed

The last rites of Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori was performed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. People wearing PPE kits gathered to pay their tribute to the poet. The legendary Urdu poet passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on August 11. 70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia. Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Urdu poet Rahat Indori passes away at 70 from heart attack

 He wrote stirring couplets that even politicians quoted in Parliament. And his poems of ardour and abandon recited with trademark flamboyance made him a major..
IndiaTimes

Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh State in central India

Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam [Video]

Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam

Indian Air Force carried out a rescue operation at Khutaghat Dam in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur. A man was stuck in a heavy flow of water at the Khutaghat Dam. The man was seen holding on to a tree to save himself. IAF chopper Mi-17 airlifted him safely in the early hours of August 17. Due to heavy flow in the dam, Bilaspur Police requested IAF to intervene. They tweeted, “Big Salute to Indian Air force for launching rescue operation on our request in such adverse weather condition. Applause for Bilaspur police, admn, sdrf, ntpc, secl, local public who kept on trying to rescue him thruout last night, and kept hope alive in him.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:45Published

WATCH: IAF Mi-17 chopper heroically rescues man from heavy water flow at Khutaghat Dam in Chhattisgarh

 The stranded man sat on a rock holding on to a tree. The state officials tried to rescue him on Sunday night, however, they could not get him out, according to..
DNA
Watch: IAF rescues man stuck in heavy flow of wastewater weir in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur [Video]

Watch: IAF rescues man stuck in heavy flow of wastewater weir in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

A man got stuck in heavy flow of Khutaghat Dam near Ratanpur area of Bilaspur after he jumped in the weir on August 16 evening but couldn't get out due to heavy flow. He sat on a stone holding a tree to save himself. But due to bad weather and heavy flow of water, he couldn't be rescued. On August 17 morning, Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper, Mi-17 came to rescue him. Miraculously, he got airlifted and was rescued safely.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Mungeli Mungeli Town in Chhattisgarh, India

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA [Video]

Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA

Can the advertising industry convince the world's biggest tech companies to row back their plans to limit audience tracking? A new consortium of ad industry trade associations and brands thinks so. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:47Published
Facebook to ban ads encouraging racial divisions, religious affiliation [Video]

Facebook to ban ads encouraging racial divisions, religious affiliation

Social media giant Facebook will update its advertising policy to restrict hateful content and explicitly ban ads that encourage racial divisions. Specifically, the new policy will "prohibit claims..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

FIR in Chhattisgarh against Facebook India executive, 2 others over posts

 An FIR has been filed here against a senior Facebook executive and two users of the social media platform for allegedly hurting religious sentiments,
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsnewKerala.com

Chhattisgarh: Man trapped on tree for over 12 hours rescued by IAF chopper

 A 43-year-old man was rescued by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Monday after he was left clinging to a tree for over 12 hours amid overflowing water...
IndiaTimes

Watch video: IAF rescues man stranded at overflowing dam for 16 hours

 The Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Monday rescued a man, who was stranded at Khutaghat Dam near Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district due to heavy rain and...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this