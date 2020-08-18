Global  
 

PM Modi to announce results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20.This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.
New Delhi

