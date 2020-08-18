|
PM Modi to announce results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20.This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi, Vice President Naidu pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversaryBorn on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984.
DNA
Govt to set up ‘National Recruitment Agency’ to hold CET to help job seekers
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25Published
New Delhi Capital of India
Another round of India-China diplomatic talks today to end border impasseWith the LAC disengagement hitting a roadblock, India and China will hold another meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on..
IndiaTimes
FIR against Facebook executive, 2 others over postsAn FIR has been filed here against a senior Facebook executive and two users of the social media platform for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Three..
IndiaTimes
India thanks UAE for support at OICIndia has thanked United Arab Emirates(UAE) for the "understanding" the country has shown at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and supporting New..
DNA
Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this