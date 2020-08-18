Several members from Shaheen Bagh join Delhi BJP

White House Based on this observations, I can say with great certainty that Shahinbaug was planned and executed by BJP with tw… https://t.co/dsSTz6ybdk 2 hours ago Anshuman Anand RT @EconomicTimes: #AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj made the claim a day after several members of the minority Muslim community from #Sha… 6 hours ago Economic Times #AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj made the claim a day after several members of the minority Muslim community from… https://t.co/SasGqgkG6d 16 hours ago Sanjeev Kumar RT @TOIDelhi: Several members of the Muslim community from Shaheen Bagh recently joined #Delhi #BJP https://t.co/zPrybiTRuH 21 hours ago TOI Delhi Several members of the Muslim community from Shaheen Bagh recently joined #Delhi #BJP https://t.co/zPrybiTRuH 21 hours ago