Several members from Shaheen Bagh join Delhi BJP

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Several members of the minority Muslim community from *Shaheen Bagh* area, that was the centre of the anti-*Citizenship Amendment Act *(CAA) protests here, joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of its Delhi unit leaders, said a party statement.
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who...