Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner; to join ADB as vice president
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday resigned as Election Commissioner and would soon be joining the Asian Development Bank as vice president, sources in the poll panel said. Lavasa was next in line to head the EC. Lavasa, the sources said, has sent his resignation to Rashtrapati Bhavan and has requested to be relieved on August 31.
