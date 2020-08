Kerala University admission 2020: First allotment list for UG courses to be released soon on keralauniversity.ac.in Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The registration for Kerala University UG admission 2020 started on July 21. The University also ran a trial allotment on August 12, 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this