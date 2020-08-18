7,665 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 139 deaths

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Karnataka on Tuesday reported 7,665 new cases of Covid-19 and 139 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,40,948 and death toll to 4,201, the health department said.
India's COVID deaths crossed 50,000 mark on August 17. On August 17, the national capital reported 18 deaths with 787 new COVID infections. Southern state, Tamil Nadu recorded 120 deaths with 5,890 infections taking total number of cases to over 3 lakh. 115 deaths and over 6000 COVID cases were...