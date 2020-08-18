Global  
 

7,665 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 139 deaths

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Karnataka on Tuesday reported 7,665 new cases of Covid-19 and 139 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,40,948 and death toll to 4,201, the health department said.
