Annuuuu RT @bollywood_life: Sidharth Shukla's loved-up reply to a fan will make you smile #BiggBoss13 #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

Bollywood Life Sidharth Shukla's loved-up reply to a fan will make you smile #BiggBoss13 #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla https://t.co/HQtiTEVW0j 15 minutes ago

Sara Raza Shah RT @UsiLucy: Wow! So sweet of you @sidharth_shukla Ji! Loved the way you are responding to stop the fandom war. Always, Impressed the way y… 57 minutes ago

🇰🇼[email protected] 🇰🇼SidNaaz S_Kuwait Wow! So sweet of you @sidharth_shukla Ji! Loved the way you are responding to stop the fandom war. Always, Impresse… https://t.co/oFCBNFqr7C 1 hour ago