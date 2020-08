You Might Like

An Indian National Congress party leader was booked by Madhya Pradesh police over a complaint by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Jitu Patwari was booked for allegedly posting a 'tampered' photograph.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago

