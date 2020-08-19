Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to reach Mumbai today, darshan and puja set for evening

DNA Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The mortal remains of music legend and classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj will be brought from the US to his native home in Mumbai today (i.e. August 19, Wednesday) afternoon. After the formalities are completed at the airport, the last remains of Pandit Jasraj will be taken to the Mumbai residence, where a darshan and puja will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: R.I.P. Pandit Jasraj: People flock to pay respects to the singer in New Jersey

R.I.P. Pandit Jasraj: People flock to pay respects to the singer in New Jersey 01:54

 Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus induced lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country....

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jasraj Jasraj Indian classical singer

Indian classical music icon Pandit Jasraj breathes his last at 90

 Pandit Jasraj is credited with bringing niche Indian classical music to the masses Music lovers in India have paid glowing tributes to the classical maestro..
WorldNews

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Artist makes 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi in Mumbai [Video]

Artist makes 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi in Mumbai

An artist from Mumbai's Ghatkopar made 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi. Idol maker, Nitin Ram Das said, "COVID-19 is still here, so I have made idols that dispense sanitizer. It functions automatically when people place their hands under it to sanitize them." Demads of 'sanitizer Ganeh idols' are increasing day by day among public

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Sushant death: Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty for ‘political’ accusations [Video]

Sushant death: Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty for ‘political’ accusations

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political. Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to announce verdict over Rhea’s plea for transferring the case from Patna to Mumbai. Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction. Accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, KK Singh, Rajput’s father, filed an FIR in Patna on June 25 against her, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death. Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:53Published
Sanjay Dutt leaves for Kokilaben Hospital, says 'Pray for me' [Video]

Sanjay Dutt leaves for Kokilaben Hospital, says 'Pray for me'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was captured outside his Mumbai residence along with wife Maanayata and sisters on Aug 18. He left for Kokilaben Hospital for treatment. He said, "Pray for me" Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer last week. He will be soon seen in 'Sadak 2'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Several people pay last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj in USA's New Jersey [Video]

Several people pay last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj in USA's New Jersey

Several people gathered at 'The Hindu Funeral Home' in New Jersey to pay last tributes to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj. Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal and others visited the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
Kozhikode crash: Mortal remains of pilot-in-command Deepak Sathe reach Mumbai [Video]

Kozhikode crash: Mortal remains of pilot-in-command Deepak Sathe reach Mumbai

Mortal remains of pilot-in-command Deepak Vasanth Sathe reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Mortal remains were kept at the Air India facility near the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:10Published
International flights: Bubble travel with US & France, flights to resume from tomorrow|Oneindia News [Video]

International flights: Bubble travel with US & France, flights to resume from tomorrow|Oneindia News

India has signed bilateral agreements with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country to operate international flights starting Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to reach Mumbai today, darshan and puja set for evening

 The mortal remains of music legend and classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj will be brought from the US to his native home in Mumbai today (i.e. August 19,...
DNA

Music fraternity mourn the demise of pt Jasraj

 Tributes poured in from the music fraternity for the legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj who breathed his last on Monday.
IndiaTimes

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies in US; PM Modi expresses condolences

 Doyen of India classical music Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday (August 17) at the age of 90. 
Zee News


Tweets about this