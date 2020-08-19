Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to reach Mumbai today, darshan and puja set for evening
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () The mortal remains of music legend and classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj will be brought from the US to his native home in Mumbai today (i.e. August 19, Wednesday) afternoon. After the formalities are completed at the airport, the last remains of Pandit Jasraj will be taken to the Mumbai residence, where a darshan and puja will...
Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus induced lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country....
An artist from Mumbai's Ghatkopar made 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi. Idol maker, Nitin Ram Das said, "COVID-19 is still here, so I have made idols that dispense sanitizer. It functions automatically when people place their hands under it to sanitize them." Demads of 'sanitizer Ganeh idols' are increasing day by day among public
Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political. Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to announce verdict over Rhea’s plea for transferring the case from Patna to Mumbai. Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction. Accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, KK Singh, Rajput’s father, filed an FIR in Patna on June 25 against her, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death. Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor. Watch the full video for more details.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was captured outside his Mumbai residence along with wife Maanayata and sisters on Aug 18. He left for Kokilaben Hospital for treatment. He said, "Pray for me" Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer last week. He will be soon seen in 'Sadak 2'.
India has signed bilateral agreements with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country to operate international flights starting Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said..