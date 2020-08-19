Global  
 

After Rahul Gandhi quit, Priyanka Wadra was ready to work under non-Gandhi chief

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was ready to work under a non-Gandhi president after Rahul Gandhi's resignation following the defeat in the General Election in 2019. Rahul Gandhi also had said that the party should elect a president outside the family, but in August last year Sonia Gandhi was appointed the...
