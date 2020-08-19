Supreme Court verdict big leap towards justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, says their lawyer Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Soon after the Supreme Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday, his legal team said "it is a big day as his family has moved one big step towards justice." Speaking to reporters after the pronouncement of the orders, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, "It's a... 👓 View full article

