Supreme Court verdict big leap towards justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, says their lawyer
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Soon after the Supreme Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday, his legal team said "it is a big day as his family has moved one big step towards justice." Speaking to reporters after the pronouncement of the orders, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, "It's a...
