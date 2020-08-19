Global  
 

Supreme Court verdict big leap towards justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, says their lawyer

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Soon after the Supreme Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday, his legal team said "it is a big day as his family has moved one big step towards justice." Speaking to reporters after the pronouncement of the orders, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, "It's a...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Lawyer Vikas Singh after SC order CBI enquiry

'Victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Lawyer Vikas Singh after SC order CBI enquiry 01:43

 Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. SSR father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Supreme Court ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct....

