Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Do donors to PM CARES fund include Chinese firms, asks Chidambaram

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Chidambaram, taking to Twitter, said that there are other aspects of PM-CARES fund including transparency, disclosure and management practices on which the Supreme Court had no occasion to pronounce judgement. "Supreme Court has delivered a judgement on the legality and legal accountability of PM-CARES FUND. The judgement is final but will be contested for a long time in academic circles," Chidambaram tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

SSR death case: Uniform was insulted in Mumbai, will get justice today, says Bihar Police Association [Video]

SSR death case: Uniform was insulted in Mumbai, will get justice today, says Bihar Police Association

President of Bihar Police Association, Mrityunjay Singh said that the uniform was insulted in Mumbai and after Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai, the police uniform will get justice. He said, "We all are waiting for justice from Supreme Court (on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai). Justice will be served from SC today. I want to say that the uniform has been insulted in Mumbai, so today uniform will get justice. Entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting. Bihar police stand with justice. Mumbai Police will get a lesson today. Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published
SSR death case: We'll decide further course of action after getting SC's order copy, says Mumbai Police [Video]

SSR death case: We'll decide further course of action after getting SC's order copy, says Mumbai Police

Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh said, "Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published
'Victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Lawyer Vikas Singh after SC order CBI enquiry [Video]

'Victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Lawyer Vikas Singh after SC order CBI enquiry

Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. SSR father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Supreme Court ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Related videos from verified sources

SC says funds from PM-Cares needn't be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund|Oneindia News [Video]

SC says funds from PM-Cares needn't be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund|Oneindia News

Supreme Court Says Money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the coronavirus pandemic need not be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund. Days after being discharged after testing negative..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:39Published
50,000 ventilators available, 20,000 in pipeline under PM CARES Fund: JP Nadda [Video]

50,000 ventilators available, 20,000 in pipeline under PM CARES Fund: JP Nadda

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on August 09 informed that 50,000 ventilators are available in India and 20,000 ventilators are in pipeline under PM CARES Fund. "Today, we have 1400 COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
BJP workers encouraged 58 lakh people to contribute to PM CARES Fund: JP Nadda [Video]

BJP workers encouraged 58 lakh people to contribute to PM CARES Fund: JP Nadda

On July 04, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed relief works by BJP workers during the lockdown. In the virtual meet, BJP President JP Nadda informed that workers convinced about 58 lakh people to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this