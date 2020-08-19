Do donors to PM CARES fund include Chinese firms, asks Chidambaram
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Chidambaram, taking to Twitter, said that there are other aspects of PM-CARES fund including transparency, disclosure and management practices on which the Supreme Court had no occasion to pronounce judgement. "Supreme Court has delivered a judgement on the legality and legal accountability of PM-CARES FUND. The judgement is final but will be contested for a long time in academic circles," Chidambaram tweeted.
President of Bihar Police Association, Mrityunjay Singh said that the uniform was insulted in Mumbai and after Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai, the police uniform will get justice. He said, "We all are waiting for justice from Supreme Court (on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai). Justice will be served from SC today. I want to say that the uniform has been insulted in Mumbai, so today uniform will get justice. Entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting. Bihar police stand with justice. Mumbai Police will get a lesson today. Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19.
Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh said, "Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy."
Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. SSR father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Supreme Court ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict."