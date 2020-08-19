ED raids multiple locations including Mumbai in Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case

‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police



There is a new twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s relative has now alleged that the witnesses in the case need to be given police protection. He said that they have no faith in the Mumbai police and said now the witnesses are also being threatened now. He said that he was worried that some may be silenced and questioned the role of the Mumbai police. He further said that they should ensure that evidence is not tampered with and added that those guilty need to be punished. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate also recorded the statement of Sushant’s father in connection with the money laundering case. Earlier, the probe agency had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Shruti Modi and Sushant’s flatmate Siddhart Pithani in connection with the case. Sushant Singh Rajput had been founded dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June. His father had filed an FIR in Bihar following which the Bihar and Mumbai police have been at loggerheads over jurisdiction. Watch the video for all the updates.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35 Published on January 1, 1970