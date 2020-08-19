|
ED raids multiple locations including Mumbai in Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are conducting raids at 19 places across 4 locations in the Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case. The probe agency is searching at 7 locations in Delhi, 5 in Mumbai, 4 in Hyderabad and 3 places in Kerala.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Enforcement Directorate
Sushant Singh death case: Director Rumi Jaffery reaches ED office
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35Published
Gold case accused Swapna travelled thrice with suspended IAS officer to Gulf nations during 2017-18: EDSuspended IAS officer M Sivasankar travelled thrice to the Gulf countries with Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, during 2017 and..
IndiaTimes
Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India
Watch: Ekta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu spotted in Mumbai
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' raises questions about arranged marriageNetflix reality show "Indian Matchmaking" shows the stories of seven main cast members, portrayed through the lens of Sima Taparia, "Bombay's top matchmaker."..
USATODAY.com
Varavara Rao's medical condition requires close monitoring: HC toldIn a report filed before the Bombay High Court, the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai has said that poet Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, continues..
IndiaTimes
Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44Published
Tablighi Jamaat Islamic missionary movement
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:31Published
ISIS operative held in Delhi had planned terror strikes: PoliceA suspected ISIS operative, arrested following a brief exchange of fire, had planned terror strikes in high footfall areas of the national capital, Delhi Police..
IndiaTimes
Kerala State in southern India
Kerala minister faces probe for UAE consulate’s ‘gifts’The Centre is likely to institute an inquiry into Kerala higher education minister K T Jaleel accepting "gifts" from the UAE consulate in alleged violation of..
IndiaTimes
Police can obtain call data records of Covid patients: Kerala HCThe Kerala high court on Friday disposed of a PIL questioning the collection of call data records (CDR) of Covid-19 patients by the state police for contact..
IndiaTimes
Kerala govt moves HC seeking stay on privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airportThe Kerala government on Friday moved the high court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani..
IndiaTimes
Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation: CPM to send 2 lakh emails to PM ModiProtesting against the Centre's decision to lease out the airport here to Adani Enterprises, the ruling CPM in Kerala on Friday said it would send two lakh..
IndiaTimes
Puri: Kerala govt’s bid didn’t qualify
IndiaTimes
Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India
Microwave Oven Repair And Center In HyderabadThe microwave oven is key equipment in Modern-day kitchen, where some people try invitations in their food habit they...
WorldNews
Hyderabad: 25-year-old woman alleges sexual harassment by 139 people, sent for medical examinationThe woman has been sent for medical examination.
DNA
Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this