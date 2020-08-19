Global  
 

ED raids multiple locations including Mumbai in Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case

DNA Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are conducting raids at 19 places across 4 locations in the Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case. The probe agency is searching at 7 locations in Delhi, 5 in Mumbai, 4 in Hyderabad and 3 places in Kerala.
Mumbai

Delhi

Kerala

Hyderabad

