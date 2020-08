Covid-19 impact: Dawoodi Bohras to listen to Muharram sermons of Syednas at home Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

With Covid-19-induced restrictions still in place, members of Dawoodi Bohra community, like other Shias, will commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during Muharram at their homes. 👓 View full article

