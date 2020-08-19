LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Handwara encounter, fourth big success of the day for security forces

2 CRPF jawans & a cop killed in terror attack Baramulla, hunt on for terrorists



2 CRPF jawans and a special police officer of the Jammu and Kashmir police were killed when terrorists attacked a joint naka party of the CRPF and the J&K police in Baramulla. They had been injured in the firing by the terrorists and were rushed to hospital. They later succumbed to their injuries. A manhunt has been launched for the terrorists who escaped after firing at the security forces. IG Kashmir police said that 3 terrorists were involved in the attack and they are most likely affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba. The area has now been cordoned off by security forces as they conduct an operation to nab the terrorists. IG Kashmir said that none of the terrorists who are involved in the attack will be spared. Watch the full video for all the details.

