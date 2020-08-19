|
LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Handwara encounter, fourth big success of the day for security forces
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Three terrorists were killed and four terrorist supporters were arrested in different operations on Wednesday. However, the biggest success for the security forces was Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naseer-u-din Lone who was killed in a gunfight in Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Handwara human settlement
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist arrested in J&K's Handwara; arms and ammunition recoveredThe Indian Army's 13th and 32nd Rashtriya Rifles, and 92nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation.
DNA
Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistani militant group
Baramulla operation concludes as terrorist who murdered J&K BJP leader Wasim Bari killed in encounterA third terrorist was killed by the security forces in Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, as the operation concluded. Police said..
DNA
Baramulla attack: Wreath laying ceremony of slain CRPF jawans held in J&K
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34Published
2 CRPF jawans & a cop killed in terror attack Baramulla, hunt on for terrorists
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:59Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this