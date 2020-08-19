Global  
 

LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Handwara encounter, fourth big success of the day for security forces

DNA Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Three terrorists were killed and four terrorist supporters were arrested in different operations on Wednesday. However, the biggest success for the security forces was Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naseer-u-din Lone who was killed in a gunfight in Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara.
 Two terrorists involved in Baramulla attack were gunned down by security forces. The encounter started after security forces chased terrorists following attack. Terrorists had fired at a joint CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police naka party. "Two terrorists killed in ongoing operation in Baramulla. One...

 The Indian Army's 13th and 32nd Rashtriya Rifles, and 92nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation.
 A third terrorist was killed by the security forces in Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, as the operation concluded. Police said..
Wreath laying ceremony of two slain CRPF soldiers was held in J&K’s Bugdam. The soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in J&K’s Baramulla on August 17. Terrorists attacked a joint CRPF & J&K police naka party at Kreeri area. One J&K policeman was also killed in the attack. IG of Kashmir police said that 3 terrorists were involved in the attack and are most likely affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba. Watch the full video for more details.

2 CRPF jawans and a special police officer of the Jammu and Kashmir police were killed when terrorists attacked a joint naka party of the CRPF and the J&K police in Baramulla. They had been injured in the firing by the terrorists and were rushed to hospital. They later succumbed to their injuries. A manhunt has been launched for the terrorists who escaped after firing at the security forces. IG Kashmir police said that 3 terrorists were involved in the attack and they are most likely affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba. The area has now been cordoned off by security forces as they conduct an operation to nab the terrorists. IG Kashmir said that none of the terrorists who are involved in the attack will be spared. Watch the full video for all the details.

Mortan remains of the two CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel were brought to Patna on August 18. Both the CRPF personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla on Aug 17...

Wreath laying ceremony of the two CRPF personnel held in JandK's Budgam on Aug 18 who had lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Baramulla on Aug 17. The terrorists had fired bullets on joint naka..

Updating on the Baramulla encounter, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh informed that two terrorists have been killed, one of them was among top 10 terrorists. "2 terrorists have been killed in an..

