PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was born on this day. Rajiv served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984-1989 before he was assassinated by the LTTE terrorists in 1991. VIKING 1 WAS LAUNCHED BY NASA USING A TITAN LAUNCH VEHICLE. It became the first space probe to successfully land...
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his ex-colleagues from the Congress. Scindia took potshots at Congress over remarks by Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor. The latest volley of words broke out over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ahead of foundation-laying, Nath said Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to the temple movement. Scindia claimed Shashi Tharoor contradicted Kamal Nath with his tweets. Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi allowed 'shilanyas' but wasn't behind opening of Babri locks. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the locks of Babri Masjid were opened by the former Congress PM and on the other hand, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi didn't open the locks. Scindia said, "On one hand, he (Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying, he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened, on other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya. While speaking to media persons, Nath said, "Today is a historic day in our country, every Indian wanted construction of Ram Mandir to begin. Rajiv Gandhi had opened the lock in 1985, he said in 1989 that there will be Ram Rajya and temple should be built. If someone tries to take credit, it is wrong." Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today.
The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a Common Entrance Test for job seekers in the country. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the youth of the country face a lot of trouble to apply and appear for job examinations since there are more than 20 recruitment agencies under the Central government. He said that that the youth of the nation have made this demand for a long time and added it will benefit job seekers in the country. The National Recruitment Agency will conduct examination for all non-gazetted posts comprising Group B & C posts. Candidates who qualify in the CET can apply to any recruitment agency for higer level exams and the CET score will be valid for three years. This will help job seekers who cannot afford to travel constantly for job examinations. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that this reform will ease recruitment, placement & thereby ease of living. He also lauded PM Modi’s active role in getting this long term demand of the youth fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25Published
Former J&K L-G, GC Murmu, who resigned from his post has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General by the Centre. The post of the CAG was expected to fall vacant this week as incumbent..
India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:14Published