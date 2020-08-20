Global  
 

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

DNA Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984.
Remembering India's former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary | Oneindia News

Remembering India's former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary | Oneindia News

 Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was born on this day. Rajiv served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984-1989 before he was assassinated by the LTTE terrorists in 1991. VIKING 1 WAS LAUNCHED BY NASA USING A TITAN LAUNCH VEHICLE. It became the first space probe to successfully land...

Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi 6th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989

Rajiv Gandhi & Ram temple: Congress vs BJP over ex-PM's Ayodhya actions [Video]

Rajiv Gandhi & Ram temple: Congress vs BJP over ex-PM's Ayodhya actions

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his ex-colleagues from the Congress. Scindia took potshots at Congress over remarks by Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor. The latest volley of words broke out over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ahead of foundation-laying, Nath said Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to the temple movement. Scindia claimed Shashi Tharoor contradicted Kamal Nath with his tweets. Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi allowed 'shilanyas' but wasn't behind opening of Babri locks. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:50Published
Scindia takes dig at Congress over Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor's contradictory statements on Rajiv Gandhi [Video]

Scindia takes dig at Congress over Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor's contradictory statements on Rajiv Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the locks of Babri Masjid were opened by the former Congress PM and on the other hand, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi didn't open the locks. Scindia said, "On one hand, he (Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying, he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened, on other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath [Video]

Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya. While speaking to media persons, Nath said, "Today is a historic day in our country, every Indian wanted construction of Ram Mandir to begin. Rajiv Gandhi had opened the lock in 1985, he said in 1989 that there will be Ram Rajya and temple should be built. If someone tries to take credit, it is wrong." Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Govt to set up ‘National Recruitment Agency’ to hold CET to help job seekers [Video]

Govt to set up ‘National Recruitment Agency’ to hold CET to help job seekers

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a Common Entrance Test for job seekers in the country. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the youth of the country face a lot of trouble to apply and appear for job examinations since there are more than 20 recruitment agencies under the Central government. He said that that the youth of the nation have made this demand for a long time and added it will benefit job seekers in the country. The National Recruitment Agency will conduct examination for all non-gazetted posts comprising Group B & C posts. Candidates who qualify in the CET can apply to any recruitment agency for higer level exams and the CET score will be valid for three years. This will help job seekers who cannot afford to travel constantly for job examinations. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that this reform will ease recruitment, placement & thereby ease of living. He also lauded PM Modi’s active role in getting this long term demand of the youth fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:25Published

National Recruitment Agency to be boon for youngsters, will boost transparency: PM Modi

 The National Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, asserting that it will..
IndiaTimes

National Recruitment Agency to conduct tests for Central Govt jobs, Rs 1518 cr sanctioned: All you need to know

 The approval given by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pave the way for a transformational reform in the recruitment process, a..
DNA

CAG of India | GC Murmu is next CAG | Murmu to replace Rajiv Mehrishi | Oneindia News [Video]

CAG of India | GC Murmu is next CAG | Murmu to replace Rajiv Mehrishi | Oneindia News

Former J&K L-G, GC Murmu, who resigned from his post has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General by the Centre. The post of the CAG was expected to fall vacant this week as incumbent..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes [Video]

Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes

India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:14Published
'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson [Video]

'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson

The grandson of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao hits out at Congress party and asked that why Congress took16 years to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions? "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published

