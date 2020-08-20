|
Karnataka KCET Result 2020 to be released soon at kea.kar.nic.in, check all details here
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 on Thursday (August 20). It may be recalled that the date of release of KCET Results 2020 was informed by Karnataka Deputy CM but he did not mention the time in his tweet. Some reports claim that the results will be declared on August 21.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this