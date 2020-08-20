PM Modi, Vice President Naidu pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was born on this day. Rajiv served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984-1989 before he was assassinated by the LTTE terrorists in 1991. VIKING 1 WAS LAUNCHED BY NASA USING A TITAN LAUNCH VEHICLE. It became the first space probe to successfully land...
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his ex-colleagues from the Congress. Scindia took potshots at Congress over remarks by Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor. The latest volley of words broke out over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ahead of foundation-laying, Nath said Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to the temple movement. Scindia claimed Shashi Tharoor contradicted Kamal Nath with his tweets. Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi allowed 'shilanyas' but wasn't behind opening of Babri locks. Watch the full video for more.
The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a Common Entrance Test for job seekers in the country. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the youth of the country face a lot of trouble to apply and appear for job examinations since there are more than 20 recruitment agencies under the Central government. He said that that the youth of the nation have made this demand for a long time and added it will benefit job seekers in the country. The National Recruitment Agency will conduct examination for all non-gazetted posts comprising Group B & C posts. Candidates who qualify in the CET can apply to any recruitment agency for higer level exams and the CET score will be valid for three years. This will help job seekers who cannot afford to travel constantly for job examinations. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that this reform will ease recruitment, placement & thereby ease of living. He also lauded PM Modi’s active role in getting this long term demand of the youth fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after..