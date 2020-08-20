Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi, Vice President Naidu pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

DNA Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Remembering India's former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary | Oneindia News

Remembering India's former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary | Oneindia News 01:16

 Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was born on this day. Rajiv served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984-1989 before he was assassinated by the LTTE terrorists in 1991. VIKING 1 WAS LAUNCHED BY NASA USING A TITAN LAUNCH VEHICLE. It became the first space probe to successfully land...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi 6th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989

Incredibly lucky and proud to have Rajiv Gandhi as my father: Rahul

 "Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being," the former party..
IndiaTimes
Rajiv Gandhi & Ram temple: Congress vs BJP over ex-PM's Ayodhya actions [Video]

Rajiv Gandhi & Ram temple: Congress vs BJP over ex-PM's Ayodhya actions

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his ex-colleagues from the Congress. Scindia took potshots at Congress over remarks by Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor. The latest volley of words broke out over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ahead of foundation-laying, Nath said Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to the temple movement. Scindia claimed Shashi Tharoor contradicted Kamal Nath with his tweets. Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi allowed 'shilanyas' but wasn't behind opening of Babri locks. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:50Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Govt to set up ‘National Recruitment Agency’ to hold CET to help job seekers [Video]

Govt to set up ‘National Recruitment Agency’ to hold CET to help job seekers

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a Common Entrance Test for job seekers in the country. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the youth of the country face a lot of trouble to apply and appear for job examinations since there are more than 20 recruitment agencies under the Central government. He said that that the youth of the nation have made this demand for a long time and added it will benefit job seekers in the country. The National Recruitment Agency will conduct examination for all non-gazetted posts comprising Group B & C posts. Candidates who qualify in the CET can apply to any recruitment agency for higer level exams and the CET score will be valid for three years. This will help job seekers who cannot afford to travel constantly for job examinations. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that this reform will ease recruitment, placement & thereby ease of living. He also lauded PM Modi’s active role in getting this long term demand of the youth fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:25Published

Related videos from verified sources

Scindia takes dig at Congress over Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor's contradictory statements on Rajiv Gandhi [Video]

Scindia takes dig at Congress over Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor's contradictory statements on Rajiv Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary [Video]

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to the former prime minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today. President, Vice..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this