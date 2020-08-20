Sushant case politicised to 'malign' Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena

‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order



Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made them confident that they will get justice and thanked everyone who has supported the call for a CBI probe into the death of the actor. The SC said that a fair, competent and impartial investigation into the ‘unnatural death’ of talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the need of the hour. The apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI and added that any further case that may be lodged in connection with the actor’s death will be probed by the CBI. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case but was yet to file an FIR in the case. Watch the full video for all the details.

