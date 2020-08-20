Sushant case politicised to 'malign' Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena

Global  
 

The Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was politicised to "malign" the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government. If the FIR registered in Patna was right, then if other "characters" in the case who hail from other states file an FIR in West Bengal, will the Kolkata Police get power to investigate it? the Shiv Sena asked.
