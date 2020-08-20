Sushant case politicised to 'malign' Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () The Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was politicised to "malign" the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government. If the FIR registered in Patna was right, then if other "characters" in the case who hail from other states file an FIR in West Bengal, will the Kolkata Police get power to investigate it? the Shiv Sena asked.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme...
Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex court's order came after actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Here are the top five reasons that Supreme Court gave to transfer the case to CBI. SC said Bihar police has jurisdiction to file an FIR in the case. SC also said Maharashtra was conducting a limited inquiry in the case. Supreme Court also gave a nod for CBI transfer amid the conflict between the two state governments. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made them confident that they will get justice and thanked everyone who has supported the call for a CBI probe into the death of the actor. The SC said that a fair, competent and impartial investigation into the ‘unnatural death’ of talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the need of the hour. The apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI and added that any further case that may be lodged in connection with the actor’s death will be probed by the CBI. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case but was yet to file an FIR in the case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45Published
The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and added that any new casein connection with the actor's death will also be probed by the CBI. Many people welcomed the SC order in the case and said that this is a step towards justice for the deceased actor's family members. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that those who had been trying to mislead the probe should also be made accountable and welcomed the SC order. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal in seeking justice for the late actor also lauded the SC order. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP slammed the Mumbai police and said that the steps they took were illegal and unconstitutional. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, 2020. The late actor's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21Published
President of Bihar Police Association, Mrityunjay Singh said that the uniform was insulted in Mumbai and after Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai, the police uniform will get justice. He said, "We all are waiting for justice from Supreme Court (on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai). Justice will be served from SC today. I want to say that the uniform has been insulted in Mumbai, so today uniform will get justice. Entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting. Bihar police stand with justice. Mumbai Police will get a lesson today. Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others did not comment. Rhea Chakraborty had moved her plea to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the SC order is a win for justice. Prasad said the CBI inquiry will bring timely justice to Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. Prasad also lauded Sushant’s family for showing up the courage and standing up and demanding justice. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party was the first to demand CBI probe in the death case. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he hopes for timely justice for the family. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he did not want to make a political comment on the issue. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:02Published
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra has written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Vankaih Naidu over the alleged "derogatory statements" issued against doctors and the World Health Organisation (WHO) by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Anyone, including me, can never insult doctors and others in the medical fraternity especially after their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday. He said that his statements were directed towards the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) role during the crisis phase and added that his statements were being unnecessarily politicized by some. "Some people are trying to play politics over it. I have not insulted anybody, and I especially cannot insult the doctors. The doctors, nurses, ward boys have contributed a lot during this COVID phase. I had spoken about the WHO, many others too had said the same," Raut said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Bhagat Singh Koshyari took oath as the Governor of Goa. The Maharashtra Governor was given the additional charge on Wednesday. Koshyari took oath in the presence of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta. He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who will take charge as Governor of Meghalaya. Koshyari took oath in Konkani, Goa’s official language. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11Published
Satya Pal Malik took oath as the new Governor of the state in Shillong on August 19. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder. Malik served as Governor of Goa from November 2019 to August 18, 2020. He also was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019. While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.
A sweet shop owner was shot by assailants in Bhootnath area of Agamkuan in Patna on August 19. Shop owner has sustained injuries in his jaw and has been admitted in the hospital. Patna City ASP Manish Kumar said, "The person has sustained injuries in his jaw and admitted to a hospital. There was a dispute between the assailants and the victim." Further Investigation is underway.
11 labourers working in coal mines for injured after the lift carrying them got broken. The incident took place in West Bengal's Asansol. Of the 11, 3 labourers have been severely injured. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. This incident led to outrage amongst people against Labor organization. Locals accused the organization of ignorant behaviour towards the safety of labourers.
New born Tiger cubs were seen playing with mother at Bengal Safari Park in West Bengal's Siliguri. North Bengal Wild Animal Park, also known as Bengal Safari, is spread over 297 hectares and houses one-horned rhinos, Himalayan black bears, elephants, gharials and deer, among other wildlife. The park is a big draw for tourists.
Five friends including driver died at Kurseong's Cargill Dhara in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on August 15. The friends had gone for a trip and while returning the car suddenly lost its control and fell into a ditch. Local villagers informed the police about the accident. So far, two bodies have been recovered on August 17 and three bodies were recovered on August 18.
Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan reacted over Supreme Court's verdict to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Not only the truth..