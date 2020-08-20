Congress urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow virtual participation in Parliament
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () The Congress has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow members to virtually participate in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic. As the Parliament gears up for House proceedings, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in...
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel 'Sabha TV' on August 17. He inaugurated 'Sabha TV' via video conferencing in Delhi. Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan attended the function via video conferencing.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on August 17. Both leaders met at the latter's residence in Indore. Later reacting on Digvijaya Singh's..
The BJP is gunning for the resignation of the Rajasthan Speaker after a video of him discussing the political situation in the state went viral. In the video, which cannot be independently verified by..
