Congress urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow virtual participation in Parliament

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The Congress has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow members to virtually participate in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic. As the Parliament gears up for House proceedings, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Om Birla inaugurates Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel

Om Birla inaugurates Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel 01:10

 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel 'Sabha TV' on August 17. He inaugurated 'Sabha TV' via video conferencing in Delhi. Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan attended the function via video conferencing.

