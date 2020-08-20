Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Contempt case: There's a Lakshman Rekha for everything, Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra told Prashant Bhushan there is a Lakshman Rekha for everything, alluding to a set of norm or convention that should never be broken. The remark came on Thursday during the hearing on sentencing of Bhushan who was convicted of criminal contempt.



#SupremeCourt judge Justice Arun Mishra...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case 03:05

 Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex court's order came after actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea to transfer the case from Patna to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomes Supreme Court order ; Supreme Court orders transfer of SSR death case to CBI; Home Ministry to withdraw 10,000..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case [Video]

Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Supreme Court of India has delivered it's the verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The apex court validated the F.I.R filed by Sushant's father and granted CBI probe in the case. On..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:05Published
Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case [Video]

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:02Published

Tweets about this

JeeGarimaa

Garima RT @htTweets: ‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: Supreme Court to Prashant Bhushan in contempt case hearing (reports @legaljournalist) https://… 32 minutes ago

Manishshakyawa9

Manish shakyawal 'There is a Lakshman Rekha': Supreme Court to Prashant Bhushan in contempt case... https://t.co/kHB1T4UEBg 39 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times ‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: Supreme Court to Prashant Bhushan in contempt case hearing (reports @legaljournalist)… https://t.co/fs8TqCvXbP 43 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times ‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: Supreme Court to Prashant Bhushan in contempt case hearing https://t.co/EsCUOwGRYl 47 minutes ago