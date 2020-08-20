Contempt case: There's a Lakshman Rekha for everything, Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )









#SupremeCourt judge Justice Arun Mishra... Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra told Prashant Bhushan there is a Lakshman Rekha for everything, alluding to a set of norm or convention that should never be broken. The remark came on Thursday during the hearing on sentencing of Bhushan who was convicted of criminal contempt.


