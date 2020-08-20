Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Stay home during Ganpati festival, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
With Covid-19 cases piling up in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday urged Goans to stay at home during the upcoming *Ganesh Chaturthi* festival and hoped the deity, who is symbolic of strength and intellect, would help Goa tide over the crisis.

Speaking at a Home department function here, Sawant said,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol 02:24

 A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pune woman enables kids to learn making Ganesh idols at home amid COVID-19 [Video]

Pune woman enables kids to learn making Ganesh idols at home amid COVID-19

Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival are underway across nation. A lady in Maharashtra's Pune is using unique idea to impart idol making skills to children. Every year, Asmita Andre used to hold..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Ganesh idol makers stare at losses in Coimbatore amid COVID-19 [Video]

Ganesh idol makers stare at losses in Coimbatore amid COVID-19

Ganesh Idol makers are prepping up for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, they continue to incur losses. Tamil Nadu is among the worst states hit by coronavirus pandemic, with 1,99,749 confirmed cases...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
'CM's remark highly improper, never said anything against media': Goa Governor [Video]

'CM's remark highly improper, never said anything against media': Goa Governor

The Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik on July 16 said that he had never said anything against media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has quoted him wrong. "I have never said anything against media. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this