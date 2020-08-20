Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Stay home during Ganpati festival, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () With Covid-19 cases piling up in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday urged Goans to stay at home during the upcoming *Ganesh Chaturthi* festival and hoped the deity, who is symbolic of strength and intellect, would help Goa tide over the crisis.
Speaking at a Home department function here, Sawant said,...
A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...
Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival are underway across nation. A lady in Maharashtra's Pune is using unique idea to impart idol making skills to children. Every year, Asmita Andre used to hold..