Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: ITC's Mangaldeep brings home divinity of Siddhivinayak temple

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
ITCs Agarbatti brand, Mangaldeep has joined hands with Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust and Bamboo Research and Training Centre (BRTC) to launch a special agarbatti offering.

"Mangaldeep Temple" is said to be Lord Ganesha's favourite fragrances agarbatti pack. This coincides with the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi...
