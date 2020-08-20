Global  
 

Bombay HC grants bail to DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in Yes Bank fraud case

Zee News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case, saying mandatory default bail is the sequel to non-filing of charge sheet.
