20 women hospitalised after Ammonia gas leakage at milk dairy unit in Andhra's Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh Police with the help of Fire Department officials rescued a man who climbed a structure raised for advertising near Tirupati Railway Station in Chittoor. The man is identified as Babu, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam. The police have not find any suicide case as according to them, the man is mentally unstable.
A cow sustained injuries after it bit a crude bomb in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on June 28. According to the police, while grazing in a forest, the cow mistakenly bit a crude bomb which was kept for wild animals. A case has been registered in the matter.
Water level of river Godavari is receding gradually at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district. 19.78 cusecs of water was released into the sea on August 19. The Godavari River has been in spate for the last two days amid heavy rain that battered the districts of Andhra and Telangana.
Krishna district police caught a vehicle illegally transporting 423 liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh on August 18. Kanchikacharla police caught the cache while being transported from Khammam in Telangana to Vijayawada in AP. Two people have been arrested. The Car and property has also been seized.
Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 11,119 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to 6,15,477. In Andhra Pradesh, 9,652 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 3,06,261. Tamil Nadu reported 5,709 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of case rise to 3,49,654 in the state. 1,758 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Kerala. While Punjab reported 1704 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.
At least two workers died due to leakage of Benzimidazole gas in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Four got hospitalised after falling sick following the gas leakage on June 30. The incident took place..