Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

20 women hospitalised after Ammonia gas leakage at milk dairy unit in Andhra's Chittoor

DNA Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Twenty women were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh City in Andhra Pradesh, India

Watch: Mentally challenged man climbs high advertising structure in Chittoor, rescued [Video]

Watch: Mentally challenged man climbs high advertising structure in Chittoor, rescued

Andhra Pradesh Police with the help of Fire Department officials rescued a man who climbed a structure raised for advertising near Tirupati Railway Station in Chittoor. The man is identified as Babu, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam. The police have not find any suicide case as according to them, the man is mentally unstable.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Cow gets injured after biting crude bomb in AP's Chittoor [Video]

Cow gets injured after biting crude bomb in AP's Chittoor

A cow sustained injuries after it bit a crude bomb in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on June 28. According to the police, while grazing in a forest, the cow mistakenly bit a crude bomb which was kept for wild animals. A case has been registered in the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

Watch: Water level receding at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district [Video]

Watch: Water level receding at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district

Water level of river Godavari is receding gradually at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district. 19.78 cusecs of water was released into the sea on August 19. The Godavari River has been in spate for the last two days amid heavy rain that battered the districts of Andhra and Telangana.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Police seizes 423 liquor bottles in AP's Krishna District [Video]

Police seizes 423 liquor bottles in AP's Krishna District

Krishna district police caught a vehicle illegally transporting 423 liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh on August 18. Kanchikacharla police caught the cache while being transported from Khammam in Telangana to Vijayawada in AP. Two people have been arrested. The Car and property has also been seized.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
COVID update: With 11,119 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload [Video]

COVID update: With 11,119 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload

Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 11,119 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to 6,15,477. In Andhra Pradesh, 9,652 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 3,06,261. Tamil Nadu reported 5,709 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of case rise to 3,49,654 in the state. 1,758 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Kerala. While Punjab reported 1704 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deadly gas leak at India chemical plant, hundreds hospitalised [Video]

Deadly gas leak at India chemical plant, hundreds hospitalised

At least 11 dead and 300 to 400 people admitted to local hospitals in Andhra Pradesh state's Visakhapatnam district.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
Enquiring cause of gas leakage: Visakhapatnam DCP [Video]

Enquiring cause of gas leakage: Visakhapatnam DCP

At least two workers died due to leakage of Benzimidazole gas in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Four got hospitalised after falling sick following the gas leakage on June 30. While speaking to ANI,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
2 die, 4 hospitalised following gas leak at factory in Visakhapatnam [Video]

2 die, 4 hospitalised following gas leak at factory in Visakhapatnam

At least two workers died due to leakage of Benzimidazole gas in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Four got hospitalised after falling sick following the gas leakage on June 30. The incident took place..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Andhra Pradesh: 26 people hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in Chittoor dairy firm

 The incident took place in M Bandapalli area of Puthalapattu mandal of the district when the tank leakage occurred in a private dairy firm, Hatson.
Zee News


Tweets about this