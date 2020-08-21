20 women hospitalised after Ammonia gas leakage at milk dairy unit in Andhra's Chittoor

COVID update: With 11,119 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload



Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 11,119 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to 6,15,477. In Andhra Pradesh, 9,652 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 3,06,261. Tamil Nadu reported 5,709 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of case rise to 3,49,654 in the state. 1,758 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Kerala. While Punjab reported 1704 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published on January 1, 1970