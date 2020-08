NEET 2020 Admit Card to be out soon, test centres allotted to candidates, says NTA Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Sharing an update about downloading the admit cards for the *National Eligibility cum Entrance Test* (NEET) that is scheduled for September 13, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the admit cards will soon be made available on its website. The notification from the apex testing agency also confirmed that the exam... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chinese county suspends university entrance exam due to flash flooding



Two tests were suspended in an eastern Chinese county due to flash floods on the first day of the country's annual university entrance exam. The video, filmed in She County in Anhui Province and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:38 Published on July 7, 2020

Tweets about this