You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Om Birla inaugurates Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel 'Sabha TV' on August 17. He inaugurated 'Sabha TV' via video conferencing in Delhi. Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago ED interrogates ex-Kerala CMO principal secretary M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case



The former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kerala's Kochi. M Sivasankar was questioned for around 5 hours by ED.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 6 days ago Idukki landslide: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Vijayan review situation at Rajamala



Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 13 visited the site of Rajamala landslide. They took stock of the situation caused by the floods and landslides... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Govt making Kerala a surveillance state: Oppn The Pinarayi Vijayan government is trying to turn Kerala into “a surveillance state” by allowing the police to collect the call detail records (CDR) of...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this