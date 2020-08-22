Global  
 

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere. "Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over," he tweeted.
News video: Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol 02:24

 A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation: CPM to send 2 lakh emails to PM Modi

 Protesting against the Centre's decision to lease out the airport here to Adani Enterprises, the ruling CPM in Kerala on Friday said it would send two lakh..
IndiaTimes
Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief [Video]

Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief

Fire in Telangana’s Srisailam hydroelectric plant killed nine people including seven employees on Friday. At least three of them were seriously in the accident. The fire is believed to have occurred at 10.30 pm on late Thursday. The power plant is located 1.2 km from the entrance. Reportedly, smoke engulfed the area of the tunnel making it difficult to reach the power plant, choking escape routes. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were pressed into rescue operations. According to TSGenco authorities, 17 people were inside the power plant when the accident happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended condolences to the bereaved families.

President Kovind, PM Modi express grief over loss of lives in Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire

 Telangana Srisailam Hydroelectricity Project Fire: At least nine people died in the mishap on Thursday night.
DNA
Action star Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' [Video]

Action star Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. The episode of the show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app. The episode will also premiere on September 14 on Discovery Channel. The adventure show is hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls. Akshay, 52 and Bear, 46 shared the motion poster of the episode on Twitter. Bear said he has found a great 'adventure buddy' in the Hindi film actor. Discovery Channel also unveiled the motion poster and announced release date. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.

Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi Multi-day Hindu festival revering god Ganesh (August–September)

High Court permits individuals to install & immerse Ganesha idols in Tamil Nadu, amid Govt ban on public celebration

 Court has also emphasized that the Tamil Nadu's government's ban on public celebrations, processions, installation of idols in public on Ganesh Chaturthi will be..
DNA

SC allows Jain temples at Mumbai's Dadar, Byculla, Chembur to open for worshippers on Aug 22, 23

 The court said this concession cannot be applied to any other temple or for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which involve large congregations.
DNA

BJP leader questions AIADMK government's 'manliness' over disallowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

 The Tamil Nadu government has prohibited erecting Ganesha idols, celebrations in public, carrying them around the city in processions and also immersing them in..
DNA

Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad [Video]

Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Khairatabad Ganesha Association made a 9-feet tall Ganesha idol in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol is in Dhanvantari avatar of Lord Vishnu, Dhanvantari means doctor of Gods. Khairatabad..

Artist makes 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi in Mumbai [Video]

Artist makes 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi in Mumbai

An artist from Mumbai's Ghatkopar made 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi. Idol maker, Nitin Ram Das said, "COVID-19 is still here, so I have made idols that dispense sanitizer. It..

Idol makers' business suffer ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi due to COVID-19 pandemic in Chandigarh [Video]

Idol makers' business suffer ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi due to COVID-19 pandemic in Chandigarh

Business of idol makers has been severely affected to due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi are facing shortage of work as orders have reduced..

