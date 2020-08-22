|
PM Modi, Shah greet nation on Ganesh Chaturthi, wish for everyone's joy, prosperity
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
"Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over," Prime Minister Modi's tweet read. Similarly, Shah tweeted, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."
