PM Modi, Amit Shah greet nation on Ganesh Chaturthi, wish for everyone's joy, prosperity
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended their greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for the prosperity of all. "Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy...
A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...
Khairatabad Ganesha Association made a 9-feet tall Ganesha idol in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol is in Dhanvantari avatar of Lord Vishnu, Dhanvantari means doctor of Gods. Khairatabad..
Business of idol makers has been severely affected to due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi are facing shortage of work as orders have reduced..