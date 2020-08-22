PM Modi, Amit Shah greet nation on Ganesh Chaturthi, wish for everyone's joy, prosperity Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended their greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for the prosperity of all. "Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy... 👓 View full article

