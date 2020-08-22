Global  
 

PM Modi, Amit Shah greet nation on Ganesh Chaturthi, wish for everyone's joy, prosperity

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended their greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for the prosperity of all. "Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol 02:24

 A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...

PM Modi, Shah greet nation on Ganesh Chaturthi, wish for everyone's joy, prosperity

