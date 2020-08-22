LALIT KUMAR DAS Handful of cases is now 70,000 a day. We just cannot stop the spread the virus by testing, quarantining and treatin… https://t.co/qIThftOrKz 47 minutes ago Deepak Maurya RT @NitaAmbani07: RED ALERT INDIA records highest growth of covid cases in last 22 Hours and Continue. Nearly 68k+ cases. These guys thin… 1 hour ago The Statesman Officials believe the true numbers are far higher because of a lack of testing and reporting. | #Covid19… https://t.co/68b3KhDZvg 2 hours ago AYFeeds_Biotech India records nearly 70,000 COVID-19 cases, total tally reaches 29.75 lakh: India recorded 69,878 new coronavirus c… https://t.co/3UnShNfJDT 13 hours ago Monopolygamer India records a single-day spike of nearly 70,000 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/urthdFnmkn 19 hours ago TNT-The Northeast Today TNT | NATIONAL #India records nearly 70K fresh #COVID19 cases DETAILS: https://t.co/kkrWE72DzB 23 hours ago liza454 RT @Pranav61685084: It's a epic pandamic we have seen in our life do the government want us to experience the virus by getting+ve for it #I… 1 day ago Pranav It's a epic pandamic we have seen in our life do the government want us to experience the virus by getting+ve for i… https://t.co/IbWaylTZhm 1 day ago