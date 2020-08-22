India records nearly 70,000 COVID-19 cases, total tally reaches 29.75 lakh
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () India recorded 69,878 new coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday taking the total tally to 29,75,701, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. In the last 24 hours, 945 people lost their lives due to Covid-19 infection taking the toll to 55,794, the ministry said.
India has crossed the major milestone of 10 lakh Covid tests per day. The country has now tested over 3.5 crore samples in total, even as the Covid tally has crossed 29.75 lakh with over 55,700 deaths..
