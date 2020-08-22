Ganesh Chathurthi: Guess which Muslim-majority country has Lord Ganesha on its currency note?
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () The image of Lord Ganesha, the revered remover of obstacles, the patron of arts and sciences, and the deva of intellect and wisdom, is found beyond India and even... Hinduism
Khairatabad Ganesha Association made a 9-feet tall Ganesha idol in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol is in Dhanvantari avatar of Lord Vishnu, Dhanvantari means doctor of Gods. Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav founder said, "The idol has been made in the avatar of Dhanvantari, doctor of Gods, as...
Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal. Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities too are taking part in celebrations like every year. Salman Khan's family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Celebrations this year are taking place at Sohail Khan's house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri participate in Chaturthi celebrations. Last year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities took place at Arpita's place. The festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner this year in view of Covid pandemic. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines and prohibited large congregations. Police have also tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed puja at his official residence Varsha. Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas. This year, the festival is celebrated in a subdued manner in view of Covid pandemic. On the occasion, temples and Ganpati idols have been beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Priests at temples across the country performed 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa. They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar wished their fans on the occasion. Actors shared glimpses of their celebration and urged fans to follow Covid norms. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continue for 11 days and devotees bid adieu to Bappa by immersing the idols in water.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:13Published
Mee Raqsam is story of a Muslim girl Mariyam, played by Aditi Subedi, who wants to learn Bharatanatyam dance, which has core core values derived from Hinduism. Danish Husain plays her father, who is a poor tailor. Against the Socio-Political background of communal tension in the small town of Mijwan in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the extremist thinkers and clerics pose a threat of social boycott for Mariyam’s family. Here’s our review of Mee Raqsam.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published
Mutual tolerance and regards for the belief of other religions is the very essence of Indian society. Several examples who are still keeping this essence alive can be found at every nook and corner of the country. A similar example can be witness in the Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim family has been promoting the amiable bond between two communities for generations.