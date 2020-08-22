Wonder Woman 1984 New Trailer: Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig's rivalry promises solid action and suspense

Film and TV Now New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot is Back in Action! https://t.co/Wby8NKxqZ2 #WonderWoman1984… https://t.co/1MR04eBomv 1 day ago

Film and TV Now New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot is Back in Action! https://t.co/Wby8NKP1QA #WonderWoman1984… https://t.co/wA8DQ6iaIH 1 day ago

oh - luv WONDER WOMAN 1984 Trailer #2 (NEW 2020) Wonder Woman 2, Gal Gadot Superh... https://t.co/3jHOQEsFzS ผ่าน @YouTube 1 day ago

isabelle Just watched the new Wonder Woman trailer and I have goosebumps. God Gal Gadot is such an icon and 😍 Love her ah! 1 day ago

Film and TV Now New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot is Back in Action! https://t.co/Wby8NKxqZ2 #WonderWoman1984… https://t.co/msN9qQmzot 2 days ago

Film and TV Now New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot is Back in Action! https://t.co/Wby8NKP1QA #WonderWoman1984… https://t.co/3ORoFt55pU 2 days ago

Dianne RT @IndieWire: #WonderWoman1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Tease a Bombastic Sequel at #DCFanDome https://t.co/zRVkkL3D3q https:/… 2 days ago