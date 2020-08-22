Wonder Woman 1984 New Trailer: Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig's rivalry promises solid action and suspense
Saturday, 22 August 2020 (
1 week ago) Wonder Woman 1984 New Trailer: Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig's rivalry is a scene-stealer. The best part is the return of Chris Pine as Steve
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
1 week ago
Check out the official trailer 2 for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked!
Wonder Woman...
Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer 2 02:24
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer 2
Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer 2 - Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 6 days ago
Wonder Woman 1984 Movie
Wonder Woman 1984 - Official Main Trailer - Plot synopsis: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:24 Published 1 week ago
Tweets about this