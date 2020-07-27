Global  
 

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi may be BJP’s Assam CM candidate: Tarun Gogoi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Congress holds nationwide protest against BJP over Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Congress holds nationwide protest against BJP over Rajasthan political crisis

The Congress staged a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, on July 27. Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi along with Congress workers and leaders held a protest in Guwahati on Monday. Meanwhile, former CM of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat also staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Dehradun along with party workers. Protesters were seen holding banners and placards and also raised slogans. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protestors were also seen wearing face masks but were seen flouting social distancing norms. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Duration: 02:23Published

